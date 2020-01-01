Radio Logo
Cincinnati, USA / Jazz Oldies Swing
About WMKV 89.3 FM

There’s nothing quite like it anywhere! WMKV Radio is your only home for the mix of standards such as Sinatra and Fitzgerald, plus oldies (The Beatles, Elvis, etc.) and Big Band Swing including Miller and Dorsey, all rolled together with nostalgia shows such as Jack Benny and Fibber McGee and Molly! Even newer artists including Michael Buble and some Lady Gaga show up as well. WMKV is hip, cool, and classic! You can listen 24 hours a day at 89.3FM in Cincinnati, Ohio or to our live audio streaming. WMKV is independent public radio serving as your 24 hour radio companion with entertainment and respectful discussion shows as well. We are member-supported and we welcome members from everywhere to help us afford our streaming service. You can click SUPPORT at www.wmkvfm.org. As a 501c3 organization, we appreciate and need member support! We also urge you to share the station with your friends!

