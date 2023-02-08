About WNCX 98.5 FM

About WNCX 98.5 FM

About WNCX 98.5 FM

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WNCX 98.5 FM, known as "Cleveland's Classic Rock," is a prominent radio station based in Cleveland, Ohio. Broadcasting at 98.5 MHz, WNCX serves the Greater Cleveland area and much of Northeast Ohio with a robust selection of classic rock music. The station is part of the Audacy, Inc. family, which is known for its extensive network of high-quality radio stations.



WNCX specializes in classic rock, featuring timeless tracks from legendary artists such as Led Zeppelin, The Rolling Stones, and Pink Floyd. The station’s programming is designed to take listeners on a nostalgic journey through the history of rock music, playing hits that have defined generations. WNCX is renowned for its dedication to the genre, ensuring that rock enthusiasts receive a consistent and engaging listening experience.



In addition to its music programming, WNCX is a co-flagship station for the Cleveland Browns Radio Network. This partnership allows the station to provide comprehensive coverage of Cleveland Browns games, including live broadcasts, pre-game, and post-game shows. This makes WNCX a go-to source for both classic rock fans and sports enthusiasts in the region.



The station also offers regular news updates, traffic reports, and weather forecasts, keeping listeners informed about local conditions. While music remains at the heart of its programming, WNCX occasionally features special segments and interviews with rock legends, providing deeper insights into the world of classic rock.



WNCX is a professional radio station, employing experienced on-air personalities who bring energy and expertise to their shows. The station's commitment to high-quality broadcasting and its strong connection to the local community make it a beloved fixture in Cleveland's media landscape.



Tune in to 98.5 WNCX and enjoy the best of classic rock along with the latest updates on your favorite local sports teams.

