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WJKR HD2 - Star 95.1
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WJKR HD2 - Star 95.1

80s90s2000s
WJKR HD2 - Star 95.1
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About WJKR HD2 - Star 95.1
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EnglishColumbus OHOhioUSA80s90s2000s
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