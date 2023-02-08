About WKNR - ESPN 850 AM

About WKNR - ESPN 850 AM

About WKNR - ESPN 850 AM

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WKNR – ESPN 850 AM Cleveland is a premier sports radio station based in Cleveland, Ohio, serving the Greater Cleveland area. Owned by Good Karma Brands, WKNR operates as the Cleveland affiliate for ESPN Radio and serves as the AM flagship station for the Cleveland Browns Radio Network.



The station offers a robust lineup of local and national sports programming:



6 a.m.–9 a.m.: Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty & Michelle



9 a.m.–1 p.m.: The Really Big Show with Tony Rizzo & Aaron Goldhammer



1 p.m.–3 p.m.: Cleveland Browns Daily with Beau Bishop & Nathan Zegura



3 p.m.–6 p.m.: The Next Level with Emmett Golden & Je'Rod Cherry



6 p.m.–7 p.m.: Freddie & Harry



7 p.m.–10 p.m.: Amber & Ian



10 p.m.–1 a.m.: GameNight with Q Meyers



WKNR provides extensive coverage of local sports teams, including the Cleveland Browns (NFL), Cleveland Guardians (MLB), and Cleveland Cavaliers (NBA). Listeners can stay up-to-date with the latest scores, stats, and news from their favorite teams, along with in-depth analysis and interviews with athletes and coaches.



As a professional station, WKNR is part of the larger ESPN Radio network, ensuring high-quality sports content and reliable coverage. With its commitment to delivering comprehensive sports coverage and engaging talk shows, WKNR – ESPN 850 AM Cleveland remains a trusted source for sports fans in the Cleveland area and beyond.

