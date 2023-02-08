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WKRK-FM - The Fan 92.3 FM
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WKRK-FM - The Fan 92.3 FM

AFCSportsSports NewsTalk
WKRK-FM - The Fan 92.3 FM
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About WKRK-FM - The Fan 92.3 FM
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WKRK-FM – 92.3 The Fan is Cleveland’s go-to destination for comprehensive sports coverage, broadcasting from Cleveland Heights, Ohio. As a flagship station for the Cleveland Browns Radio Network, it delivers live game broadcasts, in-depth analysis, and exclusive interviews with players and coaches.

Owned by Audacy, Inc., 92.3 The Fan offers a dynamic lineup of local programming:
The Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima (Weekdays, 6–10 a.m.): Engaging discussions on the latest sports news , Baskin & Phelps (Weekdays, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.): Midday analysis and listener interaction ,Afternoon Drive with Nick Wilson & Jonathan Peterlin (Weekdays, 2–7 p.m.): Afternoon sports talk and interviews.

The station also provides coverage of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Cleveland Guardians, ensuring fans stay connected to their favorite teams.
radio.net . Listeners can tune in to 92.3 FM, stream live online, or access content through the Audacy app, making it easy to stay informed on Cleveland sports anytime, anywhere.

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EnglishClevelandOhioUSATalkAFCSportsSports NewsNewsMLBNBANFL
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