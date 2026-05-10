About 700WLW

About 700WLW

About 700WLW

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WCMC-FM - 99.9 The Fan is the premier sports radio station located in the vibrant town of Holly Springs, North Carolina, USA. Serving the greater Raleigh-Durham area and beyond, this station is a proud member of the Capitol Broadcasting Company, a leader in local sports broadcasting. WCMC-FM stands out as the ultimate source for comprehensive sports coverage, delivering live broadcasts, expert analysis, and engaging programming to its dedicated listeners.



WCMC-FM - 99.9 The Fan covers the extensive Raleigh-Durham region, ensuring that sports fans from all corners of the area stay connected to their favorite teams and events. This wide-reaching coverage makes it the go-to station for sports news and updates in Holly Springs and surrounding communities.



WCMC-FM is dedicated to providing top-notch coverage of a wide range of sports, including NFL, NBA, MLB, NCAA, and more. The station features live game commentary, pre-game and post-game analysis, and exclusive interviews with players and coaches. From the Carolina Hurricanes to the North Carolina Tar Heels, listeners can enjoy in-depth coverage of their favorite local and national teams.



WCMC-FM prides itself on its live broadcasts, providing real-time coverage of significant sporting events. The station features live commentary from experienced sports announcers, who offer detailed play-by-plays and expert analysis. Whether it's a thrilling NFL game, an intense NBA match, or a high-stakes college basketball showdown, WCMC-FM ensures that listeners don't miss a moment of the action.



WCMC-FM - 99.9 The Fan is aimed at a diverse audience of sports fans, from die-hard enthusiasts to casual listeners. The station's programming is designed to appeal to both male and female listeners who are passionate about sports and enjoy staying updated with the latest news and events.



WCMC-FM - 99.9 The Fan is Holly Springs' ultimate destination for sports fans. With its extensive coverage, live broadcasts, comprehensive news updates, and engaging podcasts, the station offers an unparalleled sports experience. Whether you're a fan of the Carolina Hurricanes, the Tar Heels, or any other major sport, WCMC-FM is your go-to station for all things sports in the Raleigh-Durham area. Tune in and join the excitement with WCMC-FM - 99.9 The Fan!

