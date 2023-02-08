About WIYY - 98 Rock 97.9 FM

About WIYY - 98 Rock 97.9 FM

About WIYY - 98 Rock 97.9 FM

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WIYY – 98 Rock 97.9 FM is Baltimore’s premier rock radio station, delivering a dynamic mix of mainstream rock, classic hits, and modern alternative tracks. Broadcasting since 1977, 98 Rock has become a staple in the Baltimore metropolitan area, offering listeners a blend of music, entertainment, and sports coverage.

Owned by Hearst Communications, WIYY shares facilities with sister stations WBAL (1090 AM) and WBAL-TV (channel 11) on Television Hill in Baltimore.



98 Rock’s programming features a variety of shows hosted by engaging personalities: Justin, Scott and Spiegel: Weekday mornings from 5 a.m., this trio offers a mix of humor, news, and music to start the day , Amelia: Hosting weekdays at 10 a.m., Amelia brings listeners the latest in rock music and pop culture ,Kirk and Marianne: Airing at 2 p.m. on weekdays, this duo discusses current events, music, and more.



In addition to music, 98 Rock is the flagship station for the Baltimore Ravens and Baltimore Orioles, providing live game broadcasts, pre- and post-game analysis, and exclusive interviews.



As the flagship station for the Baltimore Ravens, 98 Rock provides comprehensive coverage of all regular season and playoff games. Listeners can tune in to 97.9 FM for live play-by-play action, pre-game shows, and post-game analysis. The broadcast team features Gerry Sandusky on play-by-play and Rod Woodson as color commentator .In addition to football, 98 Rock is also the flagship station for the Baltimore Orioles. Fans can catch live broadcasts of all 162 regular-season games, along with expert commentary and analysis .



With its commitment to delivering quality rock music and comprehensive sports coverage, WIYY – 98 Rock 97.9 FM continues to be a trusted source of entertainment for Baltimore and beyond.

