Skala.fm - Christmas is the leading holiday radio station based in the charming city of Kolding, Denmark. This station covers the entire region of Southern Denmark and ensures that listeners from all corners of the area and beyond are immersed in festive cheer.This station is the perfect companion for the most wonderful time of the year, delivering festive music around the clock.



The station plays a carefully curated selection of the best Christmas hits of all time. From classic Christmas carols to modern holiday favorites, Skala.fm - Christmas offers something for everyone. The festive playlist is complemented by special shows and themed evenings that capture the magic of the holiday season.



Skala.fm - Christmas provides live presentations throughout the day, with hosts sharing interesting Christmas stories, taking song requests, and creating an interactive and festive atmosphere. The live shows keep listeners engaged and entertained with a touch of holiday spirit.



