About WBAL - Baltimore News 1090 AM

About WBAL - Baltimore News 1090 AM

About WBAL - Baltimore News 1090 AM

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WBAL NewsRadio 1090 AM and FM 101.5 is Baltimore’s premier news and talk radio station, delivering comprehensive coverage of local, national, and international events. Owned by Hearst Communications, WBAL serves the Baltimore metropolitan area and beyond, offering listeners a blend of news, weather, traffic updates, and engaging talk programming.



stablished in 1925, WBAL has a rich history of broadcasting excellence. With a powerful 50,000-watt clear-channel signal on 1090 AM and an FM translator at 101.5 MHz, the station ensures wide-reaching coverage throughout Maryland and neighboring regions.



WBAL's programming features a mix of local and national shows, including:

C4 and Bryan Nehman,T.J. Smith,Torrey Snow,The Ben Ferguson Show and The Bill Cunningham Show.



In addition to its news and talk format, WBAL is the flagship radio station for the Baltimore Ravens (NFL), Baltimore Orioles (MLB), and Navy Midshipmen football. The station provides live play-by-play coverage, pre- and post-game analysis, and exclusive interviews, catering to sports enthusiasts in the region.



WBAL also offers a variety of podcasts, such as Ravens Insider, Navy Insider, and The Baltimore Orioles Hot Stove Show, allowing listeners to stay connected with their favorite teams and topics on-demand.



With its commitment to delivering timely news, engaging talk shows, and comprehensive sports coverage, WBAL NewsRadio 1090 AM and FM 101.5 stands as a trusted source of information and entertainment for listeners in Baltimore and beyond.

