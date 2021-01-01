Thank you, but we were unable to process your rating. Please try it again later.

About WBAL - Baltimore News 1090 AM

Need a great start to the day with the latest hits from talk? Listen to what your heart desires and turn on the popular station WBAL - Baltimore News 1090 AM for the age group über 65. On the list of the most popular stations, WBAL comes in at no. 25. This program is the master of good information. On WBAL, despite musical programming you also get much information about news. The moderation is in English.