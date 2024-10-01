Powered by RND
WNAV 1430 AM

Radio WNAV 1430 AM
Annapolis MDMarylandUSATalkMLBSportsSports NewsEnglish

About WNAV 1430 AM

WNAV 1430 AM is a radio station located in Annapolis, Maryland, providing a wide range of programming for local listeners, including sports coverage. The station is known for its comprehensive coverage of local sports teams and events, offering listeners up-to-date information and expert analysis on the latest games and storylines.

The station's sports coverage includes live play-by-play coverage of the local high school and college teams, as well as coverage of the Baltimore Orioles and the Baltimore Ravens. They also have a dedicated sports talk show where listeners can call in and discuss the latest in local sports with the host and other expert analysts.

In addition to sports, WNAV 1430 AM also offers a mix of news, weather, and other local programming, giving listeners a well-rounded look at what's happening in the Annapolis area. With its commitment to providing in-depth, local sports coverage and a wide range of programming, WNAV 1430 AM is a valued source of information and entertainment for listeners in Annapolis and the surrounding areas.

