About WSCL - Delmarva Public Radio Classical 89.5 FM

Delmarva Public Radio began broadcasting classical music to the Delmarva Peninsula as WSCL, 89.5 FM on May 29, 1987. Eleven years later, on February 13, 1998, they added WSDL, 90.7 FM. They are now able to broadcast the world’s finest classical music and news and information programs twenty-four hours a day.