About KINA 107.5 FM

About KINA 107.5 FM

About KINA 107.5 FM

(0)

KINA 107.5 FM is a radio station based out of Salina, Kansas, providing listeners with a dynamic blend of country music, news, and sports coverage. Known as "The Country Station," the station appeals to a wide range of listeners who crave for the latest updates on local and national news, opinions, and sports, as well as country music hits.



The station's programming includes live play-by-play coverage of the Kansas State Wildcats and the Kansas Jayhawks, as well as extensive coverage of other local teams such as the Wichita State Shockers and the Kansas City Chiefs. They also feature national sports talk shows, providing fans with expert analysis and commentary on the biggest games and storylines from around the league.



Tune in to KINA 107.5 FM for the best in country music, news and sports coverage. Whether you're getting ready for the big game or just need to stay informed, KINA 107.5 FM has something for everyone. With a mix of country music, news and talk shows, sports updates, analysis, and commentary, KINA 107.5 FM is the ultimate destination for country music, news and sports fans in Salina, Kansas and the surrounding areas.

