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KFXJ - The Fox 104.5 FM
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KFXJ - The Fox 104.5 FM

Classic Rock
KFXJ - The Fox 104.5 FM
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About KFXJ - The Fox 104.5 FM
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EnglishAugustaKansasUSAClassic Rock
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