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KCAL-FM - 96.7 FM Rocks
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KCAL-FM - 96.7 FM Rocks

Classic RockRock
KCAL-FM - 96.7 FM Rocks
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About KCAL-FM - 96.7 FM Rocks
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EnglishCaliforniaUSAClassic RockRock
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