About KVCR

About KVCR

About KVCR

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KVCR, based in San Bernardino, California, is Southern California's go-to public radio station, broadcasting on 91.9 FM. Covering the Inland Empire, including Riverside and San Bernardino counties, KVCR is the flagship station of the San Bernardino Community College District. Known for its rich blend of content, KVCR caters to the diverse tastes of its listeners with a mix of NPR news, local updates, and cultural programming.



Listeners can enjoy a variety of NPR shows like "Morning Edition," "All Things Considered," and "Fresh Air," along with local news, traffic reports, and weather forecasts to keep them informed about their community. The station's music programming spans classical, jazz, and contemporary hits, and specialty shows highlight everything from Latin music to indie rock. KVCR also produces engaging podcasts on topics ranging from local interests to interviews with community leaders.



KVCR appeals to a broad audience, from young adults seeking contemporary music and cultural insights to older listeners who value its in-depth news coverage and educational programming. Its professional approach ensures high-quality content, making it a trusted source for reliable information and entertainment.



KVCR actively engages with the community through various events and special broadcasts, enhancing the cultural and educational fabric of the Inland Empire. Known for its high standards in broadcasting, KVCR is a cornerstone of public media in Southern California.



Tune into KVCR 91.9 FM to stay connected with the pulse of the Inland Empire, enjoying a rich blend of news, music, and cultural programming that reflects the diversity and vibrancy of Southern California.

