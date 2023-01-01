Top Stations
Top Stations
Top 100 Stations
Podcast
Live Sports
Live Sports streams
Now new and free: Live sports on radio.net.
Show more
🇺🇦 Новини українською
🇺🇦 Новини українською
Show more
Near You
Stations Near You
See all stations near you
Genres
Popular Genres
Pop
Rock
Hip Hop
Chillout
Country
Oldies
Electro
Alternative
80s
Classical
House
Jazz
Top 40 & Charts
Soul
Classic Rock
Blues
Latin
90s
R'n'B
Urban
Bossa Nova
Reggaeton
Techno
70s
Traditional music
See all genres
Topics
Further Topics
Summer - Holiday
News
Culture
Sports
Politics
Religion
Language
Children
DJ
Comedy
Society
Campus Radio
Interview
People
Christmas
Economy
Music
Education
See all topics
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to KVCR in the App
(13,284)
(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App Store
Download for free in the Play Store
Home
Radio Stations
KVCR
KVCR
KVCR
★
★
★
★
★
(0)
add
</>
Embed
San Bernardino
California
USA
Country
Hits
English
Similar Stations
KCAL-FM - 96.7 FM Rocks
Redlands CA, Classic Rock, Rock
KKFN - 104.3 The Fan
Long Beach, Classic Rock
WKGL-FM - The Eagle 96.7 FM
Loves Park IL, Classic Rock, Hits, Rock
KJFX - The Fox 95.7 FM
Fresno, Rock
WBZN - 107.3 FM
Old Town ME, Top 40 & Charts
KHTS 1220 AM
Canyon Country CA, Pop, Ballads
247 Polka Heaven
Pop
KKFM - Classic Rock 98.1 FM
Colorado Springs, Classic Rock
KROQ-FM
Pasadena CA, Rock
Rock Hard Radio
Avoca NY, Rock
KCYT - Coyote 96.7 FM
Ozark AR, Country
KCBS-FM - 93.1 Jack FM
Los Angeles, Talk
About KVCR
Station website
Listen to KVCR, KCAL-FM - 96.7 FM Rocks and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App
KVCR
Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.
About the app
KVCR: Podcasts in Family
IE Latino Voices
News
Inland Edition
News
Musically Speaking
Arts
KVCR Midday News Report
News
Radio stations that might interest you
Top 5
1. WFAN 66 AM - 101.9 FM
2. 94 WIP Sportsradio
3. KIRO - 710 ESPN Seattle 710 AM
4. MSNBC
5. BBC World Service
Trending
1. Biggs Radio Indianapolis
2. Test02
3. WINS - 1010 WINS CBS New York
4. 90s90s Dance
5. Country Hits
Popular
1. WKTU - KTU 103.5 FM
2. Bossa Nova Brazil
3. Classical 102
4. KCBS - All News 740 AM
5. KECR - Family Radio West Coast 910 AM