About KWKW - Tu Liga Radio 1330 AM

About KWKW - Tu Liga Radio 1330 AM

About KWKW - Tu Liga Radio 1330 AM

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KWKW - Tu Liga Radio 1330 AM is a radio station based in Los Angeles, California and serves the surrounding areas. The station is known for its Spanish language sports talk shows and extensive coverage of local and national sports teams and leagues. KWKW - Tu Liga Radio 1330 AM covers a wide variety of sports such as football, basketball, baseball, hockey, soccer, and more.



KWKW - Tu Liga Radio 1330 AM provides comprehensive coverage of all the local sports teams such as the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Dodgers, and the Los Angeles Angels. The station's sports coverage extends beyond just games, with dedicated shows that provide analysis, interviews, and news about the teams and the league. The station also covers national sports such as NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, and NCAA games, providing commentary and analysis in Spanish.



KWKW - Tu Liga Radio 1330 AM is a community hub for Spanish speaking sports fans. The station's team of experienced sports journalists and commentators brings fans closer to the action, providing a unique and engaging listening experience in Spanish. The station also features popular local and national sports talk shows, discussing the latest news and updates on the teams, leagues, and players in Spanish.



Whether you're tuning in to catch the latest score or to listen to an in-depth analysis of the game, KWKW - Tu Liga Radio 1330 AM has got you covered. If you're a Spanish speaking sports fan, you won't want to miss a thing. Tune in to KWKW - Tu Liga Radio 1330 AM, the home of the best Spanish language sports coverage in the Los Angeles area.

