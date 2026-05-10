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As Heard On TV!

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As Heard on TV! is a retro radio paradise for the TV and movie lover! Tune in and drop out as you listen to hours of retro TV commercials, TV themes, radio and rare television spots, movie trailers, audio from classic educational films, drive-in movie intermission reels, snack bar trailers, and so much more! It's vintage advertising at its finest with all the "coming attractions" and less of that pesky "plot content" stuff in between! Deliciously retro and proudly brought to you by the creators of Cult Radio A-Go-Go!

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