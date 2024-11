KPFA 94.1 FM Berkeley: Much of the programming is local, original and eclectic, with a well produced mix of news and in depth public affairs and more.

About KPFA 94.1 FM Berkeley

KPFA 94.1 FM Berkeley: Much of the programming is local, original and eclectic, with a well produced mix of news and in depth public affairs, an ongoing drama, literature and performance series, interviews, and reviews. Our music ranges from folk to hip hop, Bach to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. We travel the region to broadcast live music, demonstrations, and cultural events.