About KLAA Angels Radio AM 830

About KLAA Angels Radio AM 830

About KLAA Angels Radio AM 830

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KLAA 830 AM is a sports radio station based in Southern California that primarily serves the Los Angeles and Orange County areas. The station is owned by the Los Angeles Angels baseball team and features a mix of local and national sports programming including coverage of Anaheim Ducks games during the NHL season.



KLAA is the flagship station for Angels baseball, with play-by-play coverage of every regular season and postseason game. In addition to Angels baseball, the station broadcasts a variety of sports talk shows, featuring discussions and debates on topics related to sports news and events, as well as interviews with players, coaches, and experts.



The station's lineup includes shows such as "The Sports Lodge," "The Drive with Chris Townsend," "The Rich Eisen Show," and "The Dan Patrick Show." These shows cover a variety of sports, including football, basketball, baseball, hockey, golf, and more.



KLAA also features coverage of high school sports, particularly football and basketball games, giving local listeners a chance to tune in and follow the action of their favorite teams. In addition to sports programming, the station airs news, weather, and traffic updates throughout the day, keeping listeners informed and up-to-date.



Overall, KLAA 830 AM is a go-to source for sports fans in the Los Angeles and Orange County areas, providing in-depth coverage of local and national sports events, as well as entertaining and informative sports talk shows.

