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KSDS - Jazz 88.3 San Diego FM
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KSDS - Jazz 88.3 San Diego FM

Campus RadioJazz
KSDS - Jazz 88.3 San Diego FM
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About KSDS - Jazz 88.3 San Diego FM
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KSDS - Jazz 88.3 San Diego FM, the program of NPR for young people, is dedicated to playing jazz. Among our listeners it is ranked no. 1525 on our top list. The aim of this broadcast is to keep the listeners well entertained. KSDS concentrates on the music selection and does not interrupt with comments or reports. The contents of the English program are, of course, broadcasted in the national language.

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EnglishSan DiegoCaliforniaUSAJazzCampus Radio
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