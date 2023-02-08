About WPRO 630 AM

About WPRO 630 AM

About WPRO 630 AM

(19)

97.3 The Game is a radio station based out of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, providing listeners with a dynamic blend of sports talk and analysis. Known as "97.3 The Game," the station appeals to a wide range of sports enthusiasts who crave for the latest updates on local and regional sports, as well as expert analysis and commentary.



The station's programming includes live play-by-play coverage of the Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and the Green Bay Packers, as well as extensive coverage of other local and regional teams such as the Wisconsin Badgers and the Marquette Golden Eagles. They also feature local and regional sports talk shows, providing fans with expert analysis and commentary on the biggest games and storylines from around the area.



Tune in to 97.3 The Game for the best in sports talk and analysis in Milwaukee. Whether you're getting ready for the big game or just need to stay informed, 97.3 The Game has something for everyone. With a mix of live games, expert analysis, and commentary, 97.3 The Game is the ultimate destination for sports fans in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and the surrounding areas.

