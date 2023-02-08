Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
Radio StationsWIGV-LP - Radio Renacer 96.5 FM
Listen to this station in the app for free:
WIGV-LP - Radio Renacer 96.5 FM
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

WIGV-LP - Radio Renacer 96.5 FM

ReligionChristian Music
WIGV-LP - Radio Renacer 96.5 FM
Playing now
About WIGV-LP - Radio Renacer 96.5 FM
(17)

Station website
EnglishProvidence RIRhode IslandUSAChristian MusicReligion
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.23.2 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/6/2026 - 7:11:53 PM
A company fromMADSACK