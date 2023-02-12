Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Classical 95.9-FM WCRI is the only classical music station exclusively serving southern Rhode Island and southeastern Connecticut. WCRI reaches an upscale, educated and active listening audience that is an attractive group for potential advertisers. With its transmitter situated on Block Island, WCRI provides a strong, clean signal to all of southern Rhode Island and southeastern Connecticut. In addition to popular classical movements and pieces, WCRI presents special local arts programming such as Jazz After Dinner w/ Joe Parillo, Conducting Conversations with Mike Maino, America’s Music Festivals featuring the Newport Music Festival & The 95.9 Company Break.

