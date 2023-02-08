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WHGB 1400 AM
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WHGB 1400 AM

AFCSports NewsNFLTalk
WHGB 1400 AM
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About WHGB 1400 AM
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WHGB 1400 AM is a radio station located in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. The station broadcasts a variety of programming, including news, talk shows, and sports coverage.

WHGB 1400 AM's sports coverage is primarily focused on local teams and events. The station is the flagship station for the Harrisburg Senators, the Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, and broadcasts all home games live. Additionally, the station provides coverage of local high school football and basketball games. The station's sports team also produces daily sports talk shows and interviews with local coaches, players and sports personalities. The station is known for its passionate and knowledgeable sports commentators, who provide in-depth analysis and commentary on the latest games, scores, and news from the world of sports.

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EnglishHarrisburgPennsylvaniaUSATalkAFCSports NewsNFL
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