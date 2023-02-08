About WDVE 102.5 DVE

About WDVE 102.5 DVE

About WDVE 102.5 DVE

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WDVE 102.5 DVE is Pittsburgh’s iconic rock radio station, delivering classic and contemporary rock hits to the Steel City and beyond. Broadcasting from the heart of Pittsburgh, WDVE 102.5 DVE is the go-to station for rock enthusiasts who crave high-energy music and entertaining radio shows.



Broadcasting from Pittsburgh, WDVE 102.5 DVE covers the entire metropolitan area and reaches listeners across Western Pennsylvania. Whether in the city, the suburbs, or the surrounding countryside, fans can tune in to enjoy their favorite rock tracks and lively on-air personalities.



WDVE 102.5 DVE features a powerhouse playlist that spans the spectrum of rock music. From legendary rock anthems to the latest hits, the station offers a mix that appeals to both classic rock lovers and modern rock fans. Special segments and themed hours keep the music fresh and exciting, celebrating rock’s rich history and dynamic present.



The station’s live hosts are local legends, known for their vibrant personalities and deep knowledge of rock music. They bring energy and humor to the airwaves, sharing stories, conducting interviews with rock stars, and engaging with listeners through call-ins and social media. Popular shows like “The DVE Morning Show” with Randy Baumann keep listeners entertained and informed throughout the day.



The station caters to a broad audience of rock fans, from lifelong followers of classic rock to younger listeners discovering the genre. Its programming is designed to appeal to all ages, making it a staple for anyone passionate about rock music in Pittsburgh.



WDVE 102.5 DVE is the ultimate destination for rock music in Pittsburgh. With its extensive reach, dynamic hosts, unbeatable rock playlist, and engaging talk shows, the station offers an unparalleled listening experience. Tune in to WDVE 102.5 DVE and let the music keep you rocking all day long!

