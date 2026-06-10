About KDKA 1020 AM

About KDKA 1020 AM

About KDKA 1020 AM

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KDKA 1020 AM, broadcasting from the heart of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is the city’s premier news and talk radio station. Known for its comprehensive news coverage, engaging talk shows, and expert analysis, KDKA keeps Pittsburgh listeners informed, entertained, and connected to the latest local, national, and international events.



Broadcasting from Pittsburgh, KDKA 1020 AM serves the entire metropolitan area and extends its reach to surrounding regions. Whether commuting, at work, or at home, listeners can rely on KDKA for the latest news and engaging talk radio.



KDKA 1020 AM offers a rigorous schedule of news programming, providing listeners with continuous updates on local, national, and international events. The station covers politics, business, health, and more with depth and clarity. Special segments highlight investigative journalism, community stories, and expert commentary, offering a well-rounded news experience.



The station’s live hosts are experienced journalists and broadcasters who bring credibility and insight to their shows. They present news with precision and engage listeners through lively discussions, interviews, and audience interactions.



The station caters to a broad audience, from busy professionals seeking quick updates to residents interested in in-depth news coverage. Its programming is designed to inform and engage listeners of all ages, making it an essential part of daily life in Pittsburgh.



KDKA 1020 AM is the ultimate destination for reliable news, traffic, and talk radio in Pittsburgh and beyond. With its extensive coverage, experienced hosts, timely updates, and enriching podcasts, the station offers an unparalleled listening experience. Tune in to KDKA 1020 AM and stay informed, entertained, and connected with the latest from Pittsburgh!

