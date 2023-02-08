About WMCE - Mercyhurst University Radio 88.5 FM 1530 AM

About WMCE - Mercyhurst University Radio 88.5 FM 1530 AM

About WMCE - Mercyhurst University Radio 88.5 FM 1530 AM

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For stress relief there is nothing better than oldies? Listen to what your heart desires and tune into the top station WMCE - Mercyhurst University Radio 88.5 FM 1530 AM. It is ranked no. 1195 on our top list from our listeners. This program is the specialist of good entertainment. No matter if news or music, WMCE provides you witheverything you need. All contents are provided in English.

