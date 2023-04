About WMMR - 93.3 FM Rocks!

You need beautiful sounds from rock in order to get out of bed every morning or to get creative during the day? Listen to what your heart desires and tune into the popular station WMMR - 93.3 FM Rocks!. In our users' charts, WMMR is listed at 1401st position. This program is the first address of good entertainment. WMMR's focus is on music so that you stay up-to-date and don't miss a hit. The moderation is in English.