About WBGG 970 AM - ESPN Pittsburg

About WBGG 970 AM - ESPN Pittsburg

About WBGG 970 AM - ESPN Pittsburg

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WBGG 970 AM, also known as ESPN Pittsburg, is a radio station broadcasting from the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania area. The station is dedicated to providing comprehensive coverage of local and national sports, with a focus on the teams and events that matter most to the local community.



WBGG 970 AM is affiliated with the ESPN Radio Network, which gives it access to a wide variety of programming and expert analysis from some of the most respected voices in sports journalism. The station's lineup includes a mix of live play-by-play coverage, talk shows, and other sports-related programming, with a particular emphasis on coverage of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pirates, and Penguins, as well as the NCAA's Pitt Panthers.



In addition to its focus on local teams, the station also provides coverage of national sports events such as the NFL, MLB, NBA, and NHL. With a combination of in-depth analysis, expert commentary, and up-to-the-minute scores and stats, WBGG 970 AM is the go-to destination for sports fans in the Pittsburgh area who want to stay informed and engaged with the world of sports.



