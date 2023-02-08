About WCPT - Chicago's Progressive Talk 820 AM

About WCPT - Chicago's Progressive Talk 820 AM

About WCPT - Chicago's Progressive Talk 820 AM

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WCPT 820 is Chicago's Progressive Talk, where facts matter. Tune in to hear programs hosted locally by Richard Chew, Joan Esposito, Patti Vasquez, and Edwin Eisendrath, as well as nationally syndicated legends Stephanie Miller, Thom Hartmann, and Randi Rhodes. And every Sunday "Out Chicago" co-hosts Scott Duff and Ellen Miller bring you Chicago’s only live broadcast for the LGBTQ community. WCPT is also the Chicago radio home of Rick Smith, Hal Sparks, Matt McNeil, the long-running "Democracy Now," and much more. Find our full schedule and show times at our website.

