About WTAM 1100 AM

About WTAM 1100 AM

About WTAM 1100 AM

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WTAM 1100 AM, branded as "Newsradio WTAM 1100," is a prominent news, talk, and sports radio station based in Cleveland, Ohio. Owned by iHeartMedia, WTAM serves the Greater Cleveland area and Northeast Ohio, providing listeners with a mix of local news, national talk shows, and live sports coverage.



The station's weekday programming features a variety of shows, including "Cleveland’s Morning News with Wills and Snyder," "The Glenn Beck Program," "The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show," and "The Bloomdaddy Show." Overnight, listeners can tune in to "Coast to Coast AM with George Noory."



WTAM is also known for its comprehensive sports coverage. It serves as the AM flagship station for the Cleveland Guardians (MLB) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (NBA), providing live play-by-play broadcasts of games. Additionally, the station covers Cleveland State Vikings men's basketball and select Cleveland Monsters (AHL) games.



With its blend of news, talk, and sports programming, WTAM 1100 AM remains a vital source of information and entertainment for the Cleveland community.

