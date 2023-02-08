About WGFX - The Zone 104.5 FM

About WGFX - The Zone 104.5 FM

About WGFX - The Zone 104.5 FM

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WGFX 104.5 FM, located in Gallatin, Tennessee, is a radio station that offers a diverse mix of music, news, and sports programming. The station broadcasts a variety of genres including country, rock, and pop. In terms of sports coverage, WGFX is a dedicated sports station that focuses on providing comprehensive coverage of local and regional sports teams, as well as major national sports leagues. The station is known for its coverage of the NFL, MLB, NBA and NHL, and also covers the Tennessee Titans, Nashville Predators, Nashville Sounds and Middle Tennessee State University Blue Raiders. They also have local coverage for high school sports, providing play-by-play of the games and analysis from local experts. They also have live updates, interviews and press conferences from the teams and coaches. Overall, WGFX is a go-to destination for sports fans in the Gallatin area, offering a wide range of sports coverage and in-depth analysis from experienced sports commentators.

