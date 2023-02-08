Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
Radio StationsWGFX - The Zone 104.5 FM
Listen to this station in the app for free:
WGFX - The Zone 104.5 FM
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

WGFX - The Zone 104.5 FM

AFCSports NewsNFLTalk
WGFX - The Zone 104.5 FM
Playing now
About WGFX - The Zone 104.5 FM
(17)

WGFX 104.5 FM, located in Gallatin, Tennessee, is a radio station that offers a diverse mix of music, news, and sports programming. The station broadcasts a variety of genres including country, rock, and pop. In terms of sports coverage, WGFX is a dedicated sports station that focuses on providing comprehensive coverage of local and regional sports teams, as well as major national sports leagues. The station is known for its coverage of the NFL, MLB, NBA and NHL, and also covers the Tennessee Titans, Nashville Predators, Nashville Sounds and Middle Tennessee State University Blue Raiders. They also have local coverage for high school sports, providing play-by-play of the games and analysis from local experts. They also have live updates, interviews and press conferences from the teams and coaches. Overall, WGFX is a go-to destination for sports fans in the Gallatin area, offering a wide range of sports coverage and in-depth analysis from experienced sports commentators.

Station website
EnglishTennesseeUSATalkAFCSports NewsNFL
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.23.2 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/6/2026 - 6:52:37 PM
A company fromMADSACK