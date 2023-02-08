About WPRT 102.5 The Game

About WPRT 102.5 The Game

About WPRT 102.5 The Game

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WPRT 102.5 The Game, based in Nashville, Tennessee, is the premier sports station for fans across the Nashville area, delivering extensive coverage of local and national sports. Known simply as "The Game," this station is part of the Cromwell Radio Group and offers a mix of both nationally syndicated and locally produced shows, making it a vital resource for sports enthusiasts.



A major highlight of 102.5 The Game is its dedicated coverage of Vanderbilt University athletics, along with select NCAA events, providing college sports fans with in-depth broadcasts and live game coverage. With a focus on local teams, including the Nashville Predators, Vanderbilt Commodores, and various NCAA games, the station keeps listeners closely connected to the heart of Nashville sports.



Popular shows like "Robby & Rexrode," "Chase McCabe & Big Joe Show," and "Stillman & Company" bring insightful sports analysis, interviews, and real-time updates. Listeners can tune in on 102.5 FM, 106.3 FM, 94.9 The Fan, or stream online, making 102.5 The Game an essential destination for fans of Vanderbilt, NCAA, and Nashville sports alike.

