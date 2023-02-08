About WAKM - Radio Close to Home 950 AM

About WAKM - Radio Close to Home 950 AM

About WAKM - Radio Close to Home 950 AM

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WAKM - Radio Close to Home 950 AM is a cherished radio station based in Franklin, Tennessee, serving the greater Nashville area with a unique blend of local news, community events, and classic country music. Known for its strong connection to the community, WAKM prides itself on being "Radio Close to Home."



Broadcasting at 950 AM, WAKM delivers a mix of traditional and classic country hits that resonate with listeners who appreciate the roots of country music. The station features engaging on-air personalities who bring warmth and familiarity to their shows, offering lively commentary, artist interviews, and listener interactions.



WAKM is committed to keeping its audience well-informed with regular news updates, weather forecasts, and traffic reports, making it a reliable source of information for the local community. The station also highlights local events, supports community initiatives, and frequently features live broadcasts from various community gatherings and festivals.



Deeply embedded in the fabric of Franklin, WAKM - Radio Close to Home 950 AM is more than just a radio station; it is a vital part of the local community, dedicated to providing quality content that reflects the interests and values of its listeners.



Tune in to WAKM - Radio Close to Home 950 AM for a true local radio experience, celebrating the music, news, and events that make Franklin, Tennessee, a special place to live.

