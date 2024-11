About WJR 760 AM

Need a great start to the day with the latest talks and news? Listen to what your heart desires and turn on WJR 760 AM. The position no. 54 on our top list is occupied by WJR 760 AM. Since 1922, the aim of this station is to keep the listeners informed optimally – and it hereby is one of the oldest radio stations in the US. It broadcasts talk shows and local sports news. WJR can be heard on 760 kHZ throughout the east of North America. The moderation is in English.