A news radio station dedicated to covering the news of stories that affect the lives of Michigan citizens.
Flint MIMichiganUSATalkNewsEnglish

WUOMFM - Michigan Radio is a public radio station that serves the state of Michigan, providing a mix of news, information, and cultural programming. The station is well known for its in-depth news coverage, providing a range of perspectives on local, national, and international news, and its dedication to serve the communities of Michigan.

The station's experienced and knowledgeable staff, including reporters, anchors, and hosts provide accurate, up-to-date, and in-depth coverage of the news and issues that matter to the listeners, They also offer expert analysis, commentary, and interviews with key figures in politics, business, and other important matters.

WUOMFM - Michigan Radio offers a range of original news and information programs, from local news coverage to nationally-syndicated news shows like NPR's Morning Edition, All Things Considered and This American Life, as well as it's own locally produced shows, providing an exhaustive coverage of the latest news and developments affecting the communities of Michigan.

In addition to its news and information programming, WUOMFM - Michigan Radio also features a variety of talk shows that cover a wide range of topics, from health and wellness, to science and technology, to the environment, and to the arts, culture, and history of Michigan. The station also provides live coverage of important events such as elections, public forums, and speeches by local, national, and international leaders, as well as its own live events like town halls, discussions, and public forums.

