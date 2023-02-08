About WFUV Public Radio

About WFUV Public Radio

About WFUV Public Radio

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WFUV Public Radio, based in New York City and operated by Fordham University, is a premier public radio station known for its diverse programming and support for music discovery. Serving the New York metropolitan area, WFUV offers an eclectic mix of indie rock, Americana, folk, and alternative music, appealing to listeners who enjoy both emerging talent and classic artists.



In addition to its music offerings, WFUV provides sports coverage, including broadcasts of Wake Forest University games and select NCAA events, making it a top choice for college sports fans in the area. This unique blend of music and sports content sets WFUV apart, creating a well-rounded listening experience.



Listeners can tune in on 90.7 FM or stream online to enjoy WFUV’s curated programming, exclusive live sessions, and community-focused segments, delivering a rich mix of cultural and sports content to New York audiences.

