About WHB - Sports Radio 810 AM

WHB - Sports Radio 810 AM is a sports talk radio station based in Kansas City, Missouri, USA. It is an AM station, broadcasting on a frequency of 810 kHz, and is owned by Union Broadcasting. The station primarily covers local sports news and events, with a focus on the Kansas City Chiefs and the Kansas City Royals, as well as the University of Kansas and Kansas State University.



In addition to live coverage of games and events, WHB - Sports Radio 810 AM features a variety of sports talk shows hosted by knowledgeable and experienced hosts, including "The Border Patrol" with Steven St. John and Nate Bukaty, "The Program" with Soren Petro, and "Fescoe in the Morning" with Bob Fescoe. Listeners can tune in for insightful analysis, in-depth interviews, and lively debates on the latest sports news and controversies.



WHB - Sports Radio 810 AM has a strong reputation in the Kansas City sports community, with many local fans tuning in daily for their sports fix. The station also streams its content online, making it accessible to listeners from around the world.



Overall, WHB - Sports Radio 810 AM is a go-to destination for sports fans in the Kansas City area and beyond, providing up-to-the-minute coverage and analysis of the latest sports news and events.

