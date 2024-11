About KFTK - FM Newstalk 97.1 FM

KFTK - FM Newstalk 97.1 FM, an affiliate of Fox News, broadcasts spoken content and is the most appealing among listeners between 55-64 year-olds. The five hundred and eighty-seventh position on our top list is currently occupied by KFTK. With this selection you are supplied optimally. KFTK is just right for you if you want to be currently informed all the time. The moderation is in English.