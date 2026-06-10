About KSHE 95 94.7 FM

About KSHE 95 94.7 FM

About KSHE 95 94.7 FM

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KSHE 95 94.7 FM, based in St. Louis, Missouri, USA, is a legendary radio station known for delivering the best in rock music to listeners across the region and beyond. As one of the oldest rock stations in the country, KSHE 95 has a rich history and a dedicated fan base that spans generations. The station offers a powerful mix of classic rock, hard rock, and contemporary rock, creating an engaging and electrifying auditory experience.



KSHE 95 is renowned for its high-quality live broadcasts, featuring a talented roster of DJs and presenters who share their deep passion for rock music. The station's programming is designed to keep listeners entertained and informed, making it perfect for rocking out at home, driving, or enhancing your workday with some of the greatest rock anthems. Whether you're a longtime fan or a new listener, KSHE 95 provides the ultimate rock soundtrack.



The station caters to an audience that appreciates the raw energy and timeless appeal of rock music. Whether you're a fan of classic rock legends like Led Zeppelin, AC/DC, and Pink Floyd, or enjoy the latest hits from contemporary rock bands, KSHE 95 has something for everyone. The station's professional approach and dedication to high-quality content make it a standout in the radio landscape.



KSHE 95's unique focus on rock music sets it apart, making it a haven for fans of powerful and iconic tunes. The station's innovative programming and commitment to delivering an electrifying auditory experience have cultivated a loyal and engaged listener base.



For those in search of a radio station that combines the best of rock music with essential information, KSHE 95 94.7 FM is the ideal choice. Its professional yet energetic tone, diverse programming, and unwavering dedication to quality make it a standout option for anyone looking to rock out and enjoy the best of what rock music has to offer. Tune in to KSHE 95 and embark on a high-energy sonic journey that celebrates the raw power and timeless appeal of rock.

