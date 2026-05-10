About Classic Country 104.9

About Classic Country 104.9

About Classic Country 104.9

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Classic Country 104.9 is the ultimate destination for fans of traditional country music. The station features a wide variety of country hits from the golden age of country music, including songs from legendary artists like Hank Williams, Patsy Cline, Johnny Cash, and Dolly Parton, as well as lesser-known gems from the country music vault.



Listeners can expect to hear a diverse mix of heart-wrenching ballads and upbeat uptempo songs, all of which have stood the test of time. The station's knowledgeable and passionate DJs offer insights into the artists and songs that have shaped country music over the years, and provide a glimpse into the genre's rich history.



In addition to the classic country hits, the station also features live performances from local and emerging country artists. This gives listeners the opportunity to discover new talent and support the local music scene. Classic Country 104.9 offers a variety of shows, from regular countdown shows to special themed programming. In weekends the station also takes request from listeners.



This station is perfect for anyone who loves traditional country and wants to reminisce about the country music of the past. Classic Country 104.9 is dedicated to bringing listeners the best of the best from the Golden era of country music, and fans are sure to find a number of their favorite songs, artists, and memories on this station. So, if you're a fan of classic country music, be sure to tune in to Classic Country 104.9.







