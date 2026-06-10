About KBIA 91.3 FM

About KBIA 91.3 FM

About KBIA 91.3 FM

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KBIA 91.3 FM is a listener-supported public radio station based in Columbia, Missouri. The station is known for its in-depth coverage of local and regional news, as well as providing a diverse range of programming, including music, culture and public affairs. KBIA is a member of the National Public Radio (NPR) and a radio affiliate of the University of Missouri.



The station's programming includes locally produced news shows, such as "Mid-Missouri News" which focuses on the news and events in the Mid-Missouri area and "Health Matters" which covers health and medical topics of interest to the community. Additionally, KBIA also offers popular NPR programs such as "Morning Edition," "All Things Considered" and "Fresh Air" which provide the audience with a national and international perspective on current events, culture, arts and more.



KBIA is also dedicated to providing a diverse range of programming, with shows such as "Mid-Missouri Arts," which covers the local arts scene, and "Mid-Missouri Music," which features local and regional music performances.



In conclusion, KBIA 91.3 FM is a respected public radio station that provides its listeners with in-depth coverage of local and regional news, as well as a diverse range of programming including music, culture and public affairs. The station's commitment to community engagement and education, its accessibility via streaming and mobile apps, and its local and regional focus make it a valuable resource for the community of Columbia, Missouri and its surrounding areas.

