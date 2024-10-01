About WFNI - The Fan 1070 AM 107.5

WFNI 1070 AM is a radio station based out of Indianapolis, Indiana, providing listeners with a dynamic blend of news, talk and sports coverage.



The station's programming includes live play-by-play coverage of the Indianapolis Colts, as well as extensive coverage of other local teams such as the Indiana Pacers and the Butler Bulldogs. They also feature national sports talk shows, providing fans with expert analysis and commentary on the biggest games and storylines from around the league.



WFNI 1070 AM features live play-by-play coverage of the Indianapolis Colts, extensive coverage of other local teams such as the Indiana Pacers and the Butler Bulldogs, and national sports talk shows, providing fans with expert analysis and commentary on the biggest games and storylines from around the league.


