Need a great start to the day with the latest hits from country? Listen to what your heart desires and turn on the top station WFMS 95.5.

About WFMS 95.5

Need a great start to the day with the latest hits from country? Listen to what your heart desires and turn on the top station WFMS 95.5. Among our listeners it is ranked no. 1654 on our top list. The aim of this broadcast is to keep the listeners well entertained. The contents of the English program are, of course, broadcasted in the national language.