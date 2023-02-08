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WJHS-FM 91.5 The Eagle

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WJHS-FM 91.5 The Eagle
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About WJHS-FM 91.5 The Eagle
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We mean it when we say "For people who love music".
WJHS is proud to bring you 24/7 music, CCHS sports, future content creators as student-DJs, and CCHS/ETA news and community events. Welcome to the home of Columbia City High School's non-commercial, not-for-profit, student-run radio station.
Playing Triple A, Indie, Indy, Alt, Alternative, Adult-Albums Alternative, all hand-crafted, small-batch, hand-selected playlists & streaming.

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