About 95.3 WWCU FM

About 95.3 WWCU FM

About 95.3 WWCU FM

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95.3 WWCU FM, based in Dillsboro, North Carolina, serves Jackson, Haywood, and Macon counties along with western North Carolina.



CU delivers a variety format that primarily features adult contemporary and country music hits from the 2000s to today. Alongside its music, the station offers spoken-word programming, including specialty shows during evenings and weekends, creating a diverse listening experience.



As a station run by WCU students, WWCU provides professional-level content while serving as a training ground for the next generation of broadcasters, bringing fresh energy and innovation to its programming.



WWCU is the flagship station for the Catamount Sports Network, providing live broadcasts of Western Carolina University Catamounts athletic events. This includes in-depth coverage of Catamount football as well as men's and women's basketball, giving fans the chance to stay connected to their favorite teams year-round.



In addition to its focus on WCU athletics, WWCU extends its sports coverage to include NCAA broadcasts, offering listeners access to major collegiate matchups and championship events. Whether following the Catamounts or catching national NCAA games, sports fans can rely on WWCU for comprehensive and engaging coverage.

