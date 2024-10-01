About WUNC 91,5 FM

WUNC 91.5 FM is a public radio station based in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. It is known for its high-quality programming, which includes a mix of news, information, and entertainment. The station provides its listeners with in-depth news coverage, investigative reporting, and stories from the local community, as well as national and global perspectives.



The station's programming includes locally produced news shows, such as "The State of Things" which focuses on current events, culture and lifestyle and "The News and Observer" which provides in-depth coverage of news, local events and politics. WUNC also offers popular NPR programs such as "Morning Edition", "All Things Considered" and "Fresh Air" which provide the audience with a national and international perspective on current events, culture, arts and more.



In addition to news, WUNC also offers a wide range of music programming, which includes a variety of genres such as classical, folk, Americana and more. With "Back Porch Music" and "The Bluegrass Ramble" WUNC delivers on its commitment to showcasing the region's musicians and roots-inspired music, and to support the local music community.



The station is also dedicated to being an important resource for the community, with a focus on education and community engagement. It offers an Education channel, WUNC HD2, which features a mix of educational programming for children, teenagers and adults, and regularly hosts community events and fundraisers.



WUNC 91.5 FM is accessible via online streaming, allowing the audience to tune in and listen to the station's programming wherever they are. The station's website also provides additional resources and information, including past shows, podcasts, and playlists.



In conclusion, WUNC 91.5 FM is a public radio station that provides its listeners with a wide range of quality programming that includes news, information, and entertainment, along with a focus on the local community, education, and the arts. With its commitment to quality and diversity in programming, its community involvement, and its online presence, it's a valuable resource for those seeking to stay informed and connected with the community and the world.

