Charlotte, USA / Talk, News
About WFAE 90.7 FM

For talk fans, WFAE 90.7 FM, the medium of NPR is the best choice. Among our listeners it is ranked no. 1533 on our top list. With this selection you are supplied optimally. On WFAE 90.7 FM, despite musical programming you also get a lot of information about news. It is presented in English.

