About WBT - EBT News-Talk 1110 AM

About WBT - EBT News-Talk 1110 AM

About WBT - EBT News-Talk 1110 AM

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WBT - EBT News-Talk 1110 AM is a radio station based in Charlotte, North Carolina and serves the surrounding areas. The station is known for its news and talk shows, providing a wide range of information and analysis on local, national, and international topics. WBT - EBT News-Talk 1110 AM does not have a specific sports show or a sports department. Instead, it focuses on providing news and information on a variety of topics around the NFL, NBA, MLS, MLB and NHL including politics, business, and current events.



However, WBT - EBT News-Talk 1110 AM may occasionally cover local sports events and teams such as the Carolina Panthers, Charlotte Hornets, and the Charlotte Knights in their news segment and during interviews with local sports personalities.



WBT - EBT News-Talk 1110 AM is a great source of information and entertainment for the community, providing a platform for listeners to stay informed, engaged and connected with their local community and the world. The station also features popular local and national talk shows, including political, finance, health and lifestyle shows.



Whether you're tuning in to catch the latest news, or to listen to an interesting talk show, WBT - EBT News-Talk 1110 AM has got you covered. If you're a fan of news and talk shows, you won't want to miss a thing. Tune in to WBT - EBT News-Talk 1110 AM, the home of the best news and talk shows in the Charlotte area.

