About 94.9 The Surf FM Radio

About 94.9 The Surf FM Radio

About 94.9 The Surf FM Radio

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94.9 The Surf FM Radio is a radio station that serves the beach community and plays a wide range of beach, surfer and island-style music. The station's mission is to provide its listeners with the perfect beach soundtrack, with a mix of upbeat, carefree and tropical songs, as well as news and information about local beach events and happenings.



The station's experienced and knowledgeable DJs provide a laid-back and fun atmosphere, with commentary, trivia and information about the music and artists played, adding context and depth to the listening experience. 94.9 The Surf FM Radio also features live performances, interviews and studio sessions, bringing in local and visiting surf and beach artists, providing an intimate and engaging listening experience for the audience.



The station's programming is carefully curated selection of beach, surfer and island-style music catering to a wide range of listeners, with a mix of popular hits and timeless classics. In addition to music programming, the station also features talk shows that cover local surf and beach news, events and happenings, providing the listeners with updates on what is happening in the local beach community.



94.9 The Surf FM Radio is a valuable resource for those who want to stay informed and entertained while listening to a mix of beach, surfer and island-style music. The station's commitment to playing a diverse range of music, providing engaging content and keeping its listeners up-to-date with local surf and beach news and events makes it a go-to destination for beach-goers and surfer looking for the perfect soundtrack for their beach and surf lifestyle.

